Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

Vatican City, April 10 - Doctors and priests are those being crucified today amid the coronavirus crisis, Pope Francis told RAI State broadcaster on Good Friday, the day Christianity marks Jesus's crucifixion. "In this moment, I think of the Lord crucified and of the many stories of those crucified, in history, but those of today too, in this pandemic: doctors, nurses, nuns, priests, dead at the front like soldiers who have given their lives for love, resistant like Mary under the crosses of their communities, in hospitals, treating the sick," he said in a phonecall to Ra1's programme "A sua immagine" (In His Image). "Today, too, there are crucified men and crucified women who die for love".