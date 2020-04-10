Pope calls Via Crucis 'detainees' story'

Vatican City, April 10 - Pope Francis on Friday sent a message to thank prisoners from Padua's Due Palazzi prison, who wrote some of the meditations to be used for this year's Stations of the Cross. The Stations of the Cross, or Via Crucis, will take place at 9pm this evening, Good Friday in the Christian religion, in an empty St. Peter's Square because of the coronavirus emergency The Stations will include stops around Bernini's colonnade and the obelisk at the centre of the Square, concluding at the steps leading up to St Peter's Basilica, and the cross will be carried by prisoners from Padua and medical staff from the Vatican Healthcare Department amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.