Coronavirus: 110 have died at Milan care home (2)

Milan
09 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 9 - Some 110 elderly people have died at Milan's prestigious Pio Albergo Trivulzio care home in March and April, union CISL said Thursday. Just yesterday another 12 elderly died at the home, which is the subject of a probe into the high number of deaths. CISL said some 70 elderly died there in march and another 40 in these first few days of April.
