Pope praying for those who suffer unjust sentences

Coronavirus: Ford Coppola sends Italy message of hope
Vatican City
07 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 7 - Pope Francis said at his Casa Santa Marta Mass Tuesday that "in these days of Lent we have seen the persecution that Jesus suffered and how the doctors of the law attacked him: he was judged in a hostile atmosphere, with prejudice, being innocent. I'd like to pray today for all the people who are suffering from an unjust sentence, for prejudice".
