Pope conducts Universal Prayer for end of COVID-19

Vatican City - Pope Francis on Friday conducted an Extraordinary Universal Prayer for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. He began the prayer by asking God to "see our painful condition, comfort your children and open our hearts to hope". Francis prayed before an empty Square from the sagrato of St. Peter"s Basilica - the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church. The faithful following the prayer received the pope's extraordinary "Urbi et orbi" blessing and plenary indulgence.