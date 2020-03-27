Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020 | 20:17

Vatican City
Pope conducts Universal Prayer for end of COVID-19

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy registers record rise of 969 deaths

Rome
Coronavirus: Row over Rome 'report gatherings' move

Rome
Coronavirus: Info campaign against EU, Italy says COPASIR (2)

Rome
Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

Turin
Coronavirus: Dybala says had strong symptoms 2 days ago (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Doc death toll up to 46 as another 2 die (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Lockdown extension inevitable says CSS (3)

Rome
Coronavirus not created in lab, Italian health council

Rome
Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)

Rome
Charity's Trevi Fountain coin 'trove' over due to virus

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

Potenzaregione basilicata
Coronavirus, ordinanza di Bardi chiude i comuni di Tricarico, Irsina e Grassano

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Coronavirus, ospedale Molfetta infermiera positiva: chiuso pronto soccorso

TarantoSolidarietà
Taranto, comunità cinese dona 8mila mascherine per emergenza Covid 19

MateraA Metaponto di Bernalda
Bimbo di 3 anni scompare nel nulla: scattano le ricerche nel Materano

Batemergenza coronavirus
Bat, attivati i droni per il controllo dall'alto anti-assembramenti

PhotoNewsOrigine incerta
Foggia, divampa incendio in un capannone di ceramiche

Leccenel Leccese
Ricercato in tutta Europa: arrestato latitante 40enne a Galatone

Brindisia cerano
Sbarco di migranti nel Brindisino in piena emergenza sanitaria: circa 30 egiziani, tutti con le mascherine

Vatican City

Pope conducts Universal Prayer for end of COVID-19

Asks God to 'see our painful condition'

Vatican City - Pope Francis on Friday conducted an Extraordinary Universal Prayer for the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. He began the prayer by asking God to "see our painful condition, comfort your children and open our hearts to hope". Francis prayed before an empty Square from the sagrato of St. Peter"s Basilica - the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church. The faithful following the prayer received the pope's extraordinary "Urbi et orbi" blessing and plenary indulgence.

