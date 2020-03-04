Coronavirus: 14 Italians tourists test positive in India

New Delhi, March 4 - A total of 14 tourists from th northern Italian city of Lodi quarantined since Tuesday in a military compound in New Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus, sources at the Italian embassy in Delhi have told ANSA. The task force activated by the embassy in close connection with the Italian foreign ministry and local authorities has been speeding up procedures, the sources said. The situation is constantly evolving and the task force is discussing with Indian health authorities the next steps to treat the sick tourists, who hail from an area in northern Italy at the center of the outbreak in the country. The embassy spoke with the 21 tourists in the group, reassuring them that it will be providing all necessary support, sources said. The embassy on Tuesday provided food and basic necessities, following local health guidelines. The group had been visiting India since the end of February and was travelling with a couple who had already tested positive for the virus and who have been being treated since Monday in Jaipur.