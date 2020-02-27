Coronavirus:Protests after OK for MSC ship to dock in Mexico

Rome, February 27 - Around 30 inhabitants of the Mexican island of Cozumel protested overnight at the decision to allow an Italian cruise ship, the MSC Meraviglia, to dock there, the El Diario newspaper reported on Thursday. The ship had been refused permission to dock in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands because of fears about the coronaviris. The ship has 4,580 people aboard and no reported cases of Covid-19. Cozumel mayor has said a team of medical inspectors will go aboard the ship when it docks.