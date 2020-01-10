Venerdì 10 Gennaio 2020 | 16:27

Rome
Scandal of crises caused by men says Knights of Malta chief

 
Palermo
12 convicted, 2 acquitted in M5S fake signatures case

 
Venice
Cecilia Alemani appointed Venice Biennale Visual Arts chief

 
Rome
Man, 63, 'killed by 2 men, 22, on wife's orders'

 
Rome
Parmitano chats to Conte from space

 
Rome
M5S 'Estates-General' to take place on March 13-15

 
Rome
Referendum on MP cut gets required votes

 
Florence
Soccer: Cutrone joins Fiorentina

 
London
Soccer: Allegri tipped to take over at Man U

 
Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new incident

 
Mondovì (Cuneo)
Italian highways alarm continues with new tunnel incident

 

Foggiala manifestazione
Foggia in marcia contro la mafia: il corteo di Libera dopo gli attentati

 
Batdopo il successo
Checco Zalone cittadino onorario di Spinazzola?

 
Tarantodai carabinieri
Taranto, marito e moglie spacciano cocaina ed eroina in casa: arrestati

 
Leccenel Salento
Tuglie, uomo perde il lavoro e aggredisce assessore Gabellone

 
Bariinnovazione
Bari, diagnosi tumori viaggia su rete 5G: possibili collegamenti con luminari dall'altra parte del mondo

 
Materadai cc
Matera, ubriaco picchia i genitori che non vogliono prestargli l'auto e tenta la fuga: arrestato

 
Potenzanel distretto
Potenza, card dei celiaci clonate: 20 casi, è allarme

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
«Pulivo la pistola e mi è partito un colpo»: uomo uccide moglie a Ostuni

 

Rome

'Remember this danger', tells diplomatic corps in Rome

Rome, January 10 - Knights of Malta chief Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto said in the sovereign order's traditional address to the diplomatic corps on Friday that the crises caused by men were a "scandal". "In the last few years the number of people suffering from hunger has dropped, like the infant mortality rate: two important indicators of human progress," he said. "But this trend risks reversing itself exclusively because of human actions and not for natural causes or ones linked to under-development. "The real reasons must be sought in wars and civil disorder. "This is a scandal and I urge all you ambassadors not to stop reminding governments of this intolerable danger". He said "my hope is therefore that human diplomacy becomes ever mire an indispensable instrument to promote dialogue and peace and to resolve the decades-long conflict that are bloodying so many parts of the world. "We find ourselves at the start of a new year for the traditional exchange of wishes with the hope that the year which is just beginning may be rich in new, encouraging prospects for peace and dialogue in the world. "We leave behind a difficult year," said the Grand Master. "The humanitarian crises in Syria, but also that in Yemen and Venezuela, the drama of the Rohingya people in Myanmar, are producing an ever higher number of displaced persons and refugees who are seeking shelter in the surrounding countries, now close to collapse. "AS well as the great crisis which are sadly well-known, there are the more silent ones, such as the frozen conflicts in the Western Balkans and the southern Caucasus, the tensions in Eritrea, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali, the emergencies in the Central American Northern Triangle, in Haiti and the Philippines region of Mindanao. "We are witnessing a dramatic negative record of people forced to resort to humanitarian protection: over 130 million people in some 42 countries," said Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre. "The role of humanitarian agencies who work to alleviate suffering and for the common good of humanity is increasingly essential in a historic moment in which the principles and values - values such as solidarity, equality, respect of human and civil rights - on which democracy is based are being challenged. "Our 80 thousand volunteers in 120 countries, our diplomatic network that embraces 109 states and the major international bodies, our 13,500 members and 42,000 medical and healthcare professionals are at work every day to give hope and relief to those who suffer from old age, from a disability, from sickness or from poverty." Fra Giacomo Dalla Torre recounted the main activities of the Order of Malta, in fighting human trafficking, the valorisation of the work carried out in the field by religious organisations and institutions, in medical, social, and health assistance in Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, the West Bank of the Jordan, in Colombia with the Venezuelan migrants and in the Dominican Republic. In Africa, the Order of Malta is carrying out projects in Uganda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Benin. In Asia, the Grand Master recalled its commitment in Myanmar and Pakistan. But the order's work is also in Europe, for example assisting the the population that has been a victim of the earthquake which has hit Albania, offering medical support to the elderly in the UK and France. Finally, Fra' Giacomo underscored the order's work in the diplomatic field in 2019, recalling the official visit to Berlin, the meetings with the heads of State of Slovenia and Bulgaria and the president of Lithuania, the relaunch of ties of friendship with the government of Ecuador. "Only through cooperation and constructive dialogue based on the principles of respecting human dignity can we contribute to ending the crises, violence, and give a better future to the new generations. This inspires the mission of the Order of Malta," he concluded.

