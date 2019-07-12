Saguto cleared of abuse of office

Rome, July 12 - Silvana Saguto, the former head of the preventive measures section of the Palermo court, was acquitted Friday of abuse of office. Prosecutors had asked for jail term of one year and four months. Saguto was removed from the judiciary in March last year after being indicted on charges of favouring family and friends in the management of assets seized from the mafia. Saguto was also on trial for her appointments of judicial administrators of seized assets. The disbarment was issued by the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). Saguto appealed to the supreme Court of Cassation. The case has gained headlines over the last two years.