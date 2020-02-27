Coronavirus: Italian strain isolated at Sacco hospital

Milan, February 27 - Researchers at Milan's Sacco Hospital have isolated the Italian strain of the coronavirus, they told ANSA Thursday. Professor Massimo Galli, head of the biomedical science institute, said the strain had been isolated by a team led by Professor Claudia Balotta. The team includes researchers Alessia Loi, Annalisa Bergna and Arianna Gabrieli, all three on short term contracts, together with their Polish colleague Maciej Tarkowski and Professor Gianguglielmo Zehender. Galli said they had worked non stop since Sunday.