Coronavirus: Italian strain isolated at Sacco hospital

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, nel doppiofondo della sedia nasconde sigarette di contrabbando: una denuncia
i più letti
Coronavirus, 21 morti e 822 contagi. L'Italia «isolata», giù l'economia.
Puglia, restano 3 casi: altri 40 test.
Molfettese torna a Londra ed è positivo
Coronavirus, 29 morti oltre mille contagi. Foggia, 17 in isolamento volontario. Curva Atalanta boicotta trasferta a Lecce
Milan
27 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 27 - Researchers at Milan's Sacco Hospital have isolated the Italian strain of the coronavirus, they told ANSA Thursday. Professor Massimo Galli, head of the biomedical science institute, said the strain had been isolated by a team led by Professor Claudia Balotta. The team includes researchers Alessia Loi, Annalisa Bergna and Arianna Gabrieli, all three on short term contracts, together with their Polish colleague Maciej Tarkowski and Professor Gianguglielmo Zehender. Galli said they had worked non stop since Sunday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su