Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies

Milan, December 9 - A woman who was in a coma after the public transport ATM trolley bus on which she was travelling in Milan Saturday crashed into a garbage truck had died, health officials said Monday. An additional 11 people were injured in the crash. The trolley bus allegedly did not stop at a red light causing the crash, according to preliminary investigations. The ATM public transport company has opened an internal investigation into the accident to take "all necessary measures", the company said. The drivers of the tram and he waste truck were placed under investigation on Monday.