Coronavirus: priests should be beside the ill, pope says

Vatican City, March 10 - Pope Francis on Tuesday said in his homily during Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican that priests should have the courage to be beside the sick amid the coronavirus emergency. "We continue to pray together for the sick, for health operators, for the many people suffering for this epidemic", the pontiff said. "We pray the Lord also for our priests so they have the courage to go out and visit the sick, bringing the strength of God's Word and the Eucharist is accompanying healthcare operators and volunteers in this job that they are undertaking".