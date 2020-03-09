Pope says Mass for sick, health workers, elderly, detainees

Vatican City, March 9 - Pope Francis on Monday Pope said Mass for the sick, health workers, the elderly and detainees amid the coronavirus emergency. "In these days I celebrate Mass for those who have fallen sick in this epidemic, for the doctors, nurses, volunteers, who help such a lot, for relatives, for the elderly who are in care homes, for the inmates who are in jail," he said at the start of a Mass in Casa Santa Marta (St Martha's House), the Vatican hostel he lives in. The Mass will be broadcast on a video link this week, the pope has decided. "Let us pray together this week: 'save me oh Lord and give me mercy". The pope also gave his traditional Sunday Angelus blessing via video Sunday.