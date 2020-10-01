Coronavirus: record in Israel, nearly 9,000 cases

Tosca, con me a Sanremo Amadeus compì vero azzardo
01 Ottobre 2020
(ANSAmed) - TEL AVIV, OCTOBER 1 - Israel has registered 8,919 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a new record, with health ministry figures revealing that over 65,000 tests have been carried out for a morbidity rate of 13.6%. There are 69,000 active cases with 810 seriously ill patients, in a decline for the first time, and 206 on ventilators. The death toll stands at 1,571, with 43 deaths in one day. The national lockdown in Israel has been extended through October 14.(ANSAmed). (ANSA).
