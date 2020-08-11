Martedì 11 Agosto 2020 | 11:32

Belarus: second night of clashes. Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania

CAGLIARI
Lirico Cagliari riapre a serate al chiuso con posti limitati

ROMA
Rocco Hunt e Ana Mena, esce 'A un paso de la luna'

MODENA
Coronavirus: videomessaggio Nek, tre azioni fanno differenza

ROMA
Banderas, sono positivo al coronavirus

ROMA
Fabri Fibra e J-Ax insieme per Djomb Remix

WARSAW
"The authorities have used force against their citizens"

ROMA
Gabry Ponte e Proyecto Fenomeno, esce Deja vu

ROMA
I vincitori del premio Ennio Fantastichini

ROMA
La Camba, esce nuova versione di 'Facci caso'

ROMA
Baby K, 1 miliardo di views per il canale YouTube

LEGA PRO
Vivarini attende, Scala in bilico. Avanza Auteri: altre novità in vista

BatIL RACCONTO
Nella Murgia di notte fino all'alba con Federico

Leccetragedia nel Salento
Marina di Alliste, 79enne muore in mare: corpo trovato dai bagnanti

PotenzaPOLITICA
Basilicata, si spacca la Lega: chiesta espulsione di Zullino

Tarantonel Tarantino
«Combustioni Sonore»: a Manduria la musica non si ferma

Brindisiarte e riqualificazione
Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti

FoggiaRIQUALIFICAZIONE
San Severo, immobili confiscati alle cosche mafiose destinati al Comune

BariLA TRAGEDIA
Ruvo, malore fatale in spiaggia per un 82enne

MateraCovid 19
Coronavirus, altri 2 migranti positivi dal Materano a Roma

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce curva contagi contagi: 26 nuovi positivi su 690 test

Bitonto, armati di pitsola rapinano auto a 3 donne che fanno benzina

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 10 agosto 2020

Reggio Calabria, nubifragio e inondazione: per strada in barca

One man died as thousands took to the streets against Lukashenko

(ANSA-AFP) - MINSK, 11 AGO - Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in Lithuania, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, following a second night of clashes in the authoritarian former Soviet republic after a disputed election. "She arrived in Lithuania and is safe," Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP. The minister did not provide further details. EU and NATO member Lithuania, which was also once part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures. The whereabouts of Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who has claimed victory in Sunday's poll against President Alexander Lukashenko, had been unknown as of late Monday. One man died in protests in Belarus as thousands took to the streets of the capital Minsk late on Monday, saying Lukashenko had stolen the election from Tikhanovskaya to take a sixth term. Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas but demonstrators fought back with stones and fireworks and built makeshift barricades, AFP reporters, protesters and witnesses said, in chaotic scenes of defiance. (ANSA-AFP).

