Lunedì 10 Agosto 2020 | 11:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

WARSAW
"The authorities have used force against their citizens"

"The authorities have used force against their citizens"

 
ROMA
Gabry Ponte e Proyecto Fenomeno, esce Deja vu

Gabry Ponte e Proyecto Fenomeno, esce Deja vu

 
ROMA
I vincitori del premio Ennio Fantastichini

I vincitori del premio Ennio Fantastichini

 
ROMA
La Camba, esce nuova versione di 'Facci caso'

La Camba, esce nuova versione di 'Facci caso'

 
ROMA
Baby K, 1 miliardo di views per il canale YouTube

Baby K, 1 miliardo di views per il canale YouTube

 
RAVELLO
Ravello Festival, torna il concerto all'alba

Ravello Festival, torna il concerto all'alba

 
AMANTEA
Cinema: La Guarimba, inaugurata l'8/a edizione del festival

Cinema: La Guarimba, inaugurata l'8/a edizione del festival

 
ROMA
A Venezia Padrenostro, il terrorismo aria di famiglia

A Venezia Padrenostro, il terrorismo aria di famiglia

 
ROMA
Prima che si fa notte, un piccolo grande festival

Prima che si fa notte, un piccolo grande festival

 
ROMA
A Dc Fandome Pattinson 'Batman' e Gadot 'Wonder Woman

A Dc Fandome Pattinson 'Batman' e Gadot 'Wonder Woman

 
ROMA
Per il Pixar Fest, Disney svela bozzetti di Buzz Toy Story

Per il Pixar Fest, Disney svela bozzetti di Buzz Toy Story

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Troppi over, il Bari col bisturi  taglio chirurgico a ogni arrivo

Troppi over: il Bari col bisturi, taglio chirurgico a ogni arrivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantotragedia dfiorata
Taranto, sparatoria in strada nella città vecchia: 39enne ferito ai glutei

Taranto, sparatoria in strada nella città vecchia: 39enne ferito ai glutei

 
Foggiaa borgo mezzanone
Foggia, rapinano auto ad agricoltore e la incendiano

Foggia, rapinano auto ad agricoltore e la incendiano

 
Lecceindagini dei CC
Cavallino, aggrediscono un parente col bastone per questioni ereditarie: arrestati 70enne e 23enne

Cavallino, aggrediscono parente con bastone per questioni ereditarie: 2 arrestati

 
Potenzafase 3
Regione Basilicata, fondo perduto microimprese, approvazione elenchi beneficiari

Regione Basilicata, fondo perduto microimprese, approvazione elenchi beneficiari

 
Barila spaccata
Bari, banditi scatenati, nel mirino bancomat Ufficio postale a Madonnella

Bari, banditi scatenati, nel mirino bancomat Ufficio postale a Madonnella

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, questione Ztl: «Beffati ancora una volta i B&B»

Matera, questione Ztl: «Beffati ancora una volta i B&B»

 
Batverso il voto
Barletta, manifesti abusivi. È già polemica

Barletta, manifesti abusivi in spazi non ancora assegnati: è già polemica

 
Brindisil'appuntamento
Ceglie Messapica, domani sera il premier Conte ospite de «La Piazza»

Ceglie Messapica, il premier Conte ospite de «La Piazza»

 

i più letti

Reggio Calabria, nubifragio e inondazione: per strada in barca

Reggio Calabria, nubifragio e inondazione: per strada in barca VIDEO

Dal Lussemburgo a Monopoli il caso dei sei positivi fantasma

Covid-19, dal Lussemburgo a Monopoli il caso dei sei positivi «fantasma»

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo

SICILIA - Mar Tirreno, tromba marina tra Isole Eolie e Milazzo VIDEO

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 10 agosto 2020

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 10 agosto 2020

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 9 nuovi casi su 1368 tamponi

WARSAW

"The authorities have used force against their citizens"

"The authorities have used force against their citizens"

"The authorities have used force against their citizens"

WARSAW, 10 AGO - Poland on Monday called for an emergency European Union summit on the situation in Belarus after clashes in the night in Minsk following a disputed presidential election. "The authorities have used force against their citizens, who are demanding change in the country. We must support the Belarusian people in their quest for freedom," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati