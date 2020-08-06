Production rose 17.1% in June

BELGRADE, 06 AGO - The industrial production in Hungary rose by 17.1% in June compared to the previous month, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH). The recovery in the industrial sector in Hungary is "faster than expected" and "we expect continuation of rebound, however at a slower pace than in May and June," Erste Group Research said in an 'instant comment' today. Despite the good results recorded on a monthly basis in June, the volume of industrial production declined by 7.8% year-on-year, KSH added. The June data suggest a "milder recession at the end of 2Q20 than we had expected and reinforced continued recovery of the sector," Erste noted. (ANSA).