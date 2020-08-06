Giovedì 06 Agosto 2020 | 13:55

ROMA
Rinviati a marzo i concerti di De Gregori nei club italiani

PERUGIA
Tutto pronto per Jazz in august a Perugia

BELGRADE
Production rose 17.1% in June

ROMA
Galveston, Foster e Fanning anime ferite in fuga

ROMA
Google: Play Music chiuderà a ottobre

ROMA
Venezia: Notturno di Rosi in sala dal 9 settembre

SALERNO
Giffoni50: Glen Keane incontra i giurati del festival

VENEZIA
Principe saudita dona pianoforte a Conservatorio Venezia

ROMA
Opera Roma, l'Omaggio di Anna Netrebko e Yusif Eyvazov

ROMA
Asaf Avidan, dall'Italia a Tel Aviv con Anagnorisis

ROMA
Santa Cecilia, tutto Mozart chiude i concerti estivi

serie c
Bari, quanta folla agli arrivi: centrocampo da ridisegnare

Baricontrolli della Finanza
Bari, sequestrata villa vicino mare realizzata in violazione normativa edilizia e paesaggistica

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus Basilicata, la regione torna «covid free»: 367 tamponi tutti negativi

Foggiaingenti danni
Foggia, auto fuori strada sfonda muro della banca: tragedia sfiorata in viale Ofanto

BrindisiLA TRAGEDIA
Brindisi, in fin di vita al Perrino l'uomo ustionato dalla moglie

TarantoLe nuove professioni
Taranto, firmato protocollo per formare i «manager» del turismo del mare

MateraAllarme covid 19
Ferrandina, altri 10 migranti in fuga dal centro di accoglienza: hanno violato la quarantena

LecceIl caso
È ufficiale: l'animale che si aggirava sulle spiagge del Salento è un lupo

BatIl caso
Covid 19, anziana torna positiva in Rsa di Andria: tutti negativi i dipendenti

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

Coronavirus, in Puglia 23 nuovi contagi su 2630 test. Le Asl: «Tutti collegati a focolai o in arrivo dall'estero»

VENETO - Tromba d'aria tra Venezia e Marghera

CALABRIA - Cosenza, tromba d'aria a Praia a Mare (Mar Tirreno)

Metaponto, il maltempo taglia la spiaggia

BELGRADE

Production rose 17.1% in June

BELGRADE, 06 AGO - The industrial production in Hungary rose by 17.1% in June compared to the previous month, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH). The recovery in the industrial sector in Hungary is "faster than expected" and "we expect continuation of rebound, however at a slower pace than in May and June," Erste Group Research said in an 'instant comment' today. Despite the good results recorded on a monthly basis in June, the volume of industrial production declined by 7.8% year-on-year, KSH added. The June data suggest a "milder recession at the end of 2Q20 than we had expected and reinforced continued recovery of the sector," Erste noted. (ANSA).

