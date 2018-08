Asian Games: la semifinale Thailandia-Sud Corea di Pallavolo

Nuekjang Thatdao (L) and Apinyapong Wilavan (C) of Thailand in action against Park Jeongah of South Korea (R) during the women's volleyball semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 August 2018. The Asian Games will take place from 18 August until 02 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. ANSA/ADI WEDA