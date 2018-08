Asian Games: canoa, Vadin Menkov medaglia d'oro

Golden medal winner Vadin Menkov of Uzbekistan celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Canoe/Kayak Men's 1000m Sprint Single event during the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, 30 August 2018. The 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 will take place from 18 August until 02 September 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang. ANSA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK