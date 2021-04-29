Covid: U.S. Embassy, Leave India ASAP

ROMA, APR 29 - The United States has advised its citizens who are in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so after yet another record number of coronavirus cases on the continent. A note on the website of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi warns that "access to all types of medical care is increasingly severely limited in India due to the rise in Covid-19 cases" noting that deaths have increased significantly. "U.S. citizens wishing to leave India should take advantage of commercial transportation options available now," the site further reads. (ANSA).