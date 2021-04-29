Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021 | 10:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Covid: Johns Hopkins, 150 milioni i casi nel mondo

Covid: Johns Hopkins, 150 milioni i casi nel mondo

 
ROMA
Covid: Ambasciata Usa, lasciate l'India il prima possibile

Covid: Ambasciata Usa, lasciate l'India il prima possibile

 
ROMA
Covid: U.S. Embassy, Leave India ASAP

Covid: U.S. Embassy, Leave India ASAP

 
MADRID
Spagna: Igor il Russo condannato all'ergastolo

Spagna: Igor il Russo condannato all'ergastolo

 
ROMA
Allarme dell'Oms Americhe, 'la pandemia qui sta accelerando'

Allarme dell'Oms Americhe, 'la pandemia qui sta accelerando'

 
BRUXELLES
Covid: in Olanda da oggi revocato il coprifuoco

Covid: in Olanda da oggi revocato il coprifuoco

 
WASHINGTON
Video shock,ispanico soffocato dalla polizia in California

Video shock,ispanico soffocato dalla polizia in California

 
LONDRA
Gb: si dimette la first minister dell'Irlanda del Nord

Gb: si dimette la first minister dell'Irlanda del Nord

 
PARIGI
Terrorismo: Scalzone, 'sciopero della fame per i compagni'

Terrorismo: Scalzone, 'sciopero della fame per i compagni'

 
PECHINO
Hong Kong: nuova legge sull'immigrazione, timori di stretta

Hong Kong: nuova legge sull'immigrazione, timori di stretta

 
MADRID
Spagna: lettera con pallottole all'ex premier Zapatero

Spagna: lettera con pallottole all'ex premier Zapatero

 

Il Biancorosso

Lutto
Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

Addio a Paolo, tifoso del Bari morto per Covid: il cordoglio del club

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini, Basilicata al primo posto. Bardi: «Insieme a Lombardia superato target Figliuolo»

Vaccini, Basilicata al primo posto. Bardi: «Insieme a Lombardia superato target Figliuolo»

 
FoggiaL'impatto
Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

Auto contro moto a Foggia: danni ai veicoli, 3 feriti

 
BariIl caso
Monopoli, abbandonò la figlia appena nata in riva al mare: Cassazione conferma condanna

Monopoli, abbandonò la figlia appena nata in riva al mare: Cassazione conferma condanna

 
LecceLa scomparsa
Gallipoli piange il suo ex sindaco, Francesco Errico aveva 56 anni

Gallipoli piange il suo ex sindaco, Francesco Errico aveva 56 anni

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, trasporti più sicuri per limitare i contagi

Basilicata, trasporti più sicuri per limitare i contagi

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Covid 19, sindaco di Statte guarisce dal virus dopo 16 giorni di inferno

Covid 19, sindaco di Statte guarisce dal virus dopo 16 giorni di inferno

 
Batl'iniziativa
Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

Settore lattiero-caseario, nasce Confcaseari: «Pronti per la ripartenza»

 
Brindisicontrolli Gdf e agenzia dogane
Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

Brindisi, maxi sequestro al porto di 290mila articoli di biancheria intima con marchi «taroccati»

 

i più letti

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Puglia, in arrivo la Super Luna Rosa: tutti con il naso all'insù

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Covid in Puglia, cresce curva contagi (+1282) e indice positività (10%): in aumento anche i morti (+48)

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Matrimoni Covid Free in Puglia: ecco il protocollo per ricevimenti in sicurezza

Furbetti dei vaccini, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini in Puglia, ecco i nomi

Furbetti dei vaccini: a Bari 20 indagati. Oggi in arrivo 150mila dosi Pfizer

Furbetti dei vaccini: 53 indagati nel Barese. Oggi in arrivo 150mila dosi Pfizer

ROMA

Covid: U.S. Embassy, Leave India ASAP

Avviso a americani: 'Accesso a ospedali limitato, partite ora'

Covid: U.S. Embassy, Leave India ASAP

ROMA, APR 29 - The United States has advised its citizens who are in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so after yet another record number of coronavirus cases on the continent. A note on the website of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi warns that "access to all types of medical care is increasingly severely limited in India due to the rise in Covid-19 cases" noting that deaths have increased significantly. "U.S. citizens wishing to leave India should take advantage of commercial transportation options available now," the site further reads. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it