Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020 | 17:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

NEW DELHI
Covid: terza ondata a Delhi, ieri record nuovi casi, 8.500

Covid: terza ondata a Delhi, ieri record nuovi casi, 8.500

 
IL CAIRO
Caduto elicottero nel Sinai: 8 vittime di cui 6 americani

Caduto elicottero nel Sinai: 8 vittime di cui 6 americani

 
MOSCA
Usa 2020: Mosca, il sistema elettorale Usa è arcaico

Usa 2020: Mosca, il sistema elettorale Usa è arcaico

 
Ghana: morto ex presidente Jerry Rawlings

Ghana: morto ex presidente Jerry Rawlings

 
TEL AVIV
Caduto un elicottero nel Sinai egiziano, 7 morti

Caduto un elicottero nel Sinai egiziano, 7 morti

 
LONDRA
Brexit: Gb, progressi in negoziati ma ancora non ci siamo

Brexit: Gb, progressi in negoziati ma ancora non ci siamo

 
ROMA
Covid: Guterres(Onu), se siamo divisi a vincere è il virus

Covid: Guterres(Onu), se siamo divisi a vincere è il virus

 
WASHINGTON
Axios, Trump vuol lanciare tv digitale per affondare Fox

Axios, Trump vuol lanciare tv digitale per affondare Fox

 
NEW YORK
Trump, con il riconteggio vinceremo anche in Georgia

Trump, con il riconteggio vinceremo anche in Georgia

 
RIO DE JANEIRO
Brasile:elezioni comunali,blitz polizia contro milizie a Rio

Brasile:elezioni comunali,blitz polizia contro milizie a Rio

 
TOKYO
Covid: nuovo record in Giappone, 1.600 casi in un giorno

Covid: nuovo record in Giappone, 1.600 casi in un giorno

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'ordinanza di Melucci
Covid 19, dopo Bari nuova stretta anche a Taranto: chiusi negozi dalle 18

Covid 19, dopo Bari nuova stretta anche a Taranto: chiusi negozi dalle 18

 
BariIl caso
Covid a Bitonto, foto di un set in una scuola spacciata per reparto, il sindaco: «Basta fake news»

Covid a Bitonto, foto di un set in una scuola spacciata per reparto, il sindaco: «Basta fake news»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, in casa ha due pistole abusive: arrestato

Cerignola, in casa ha due pistole abusive: arrestato

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, attiva carte bancomat intestate ai clienti e sottrae 30mila euro: denunciata dipendente banca

Barletta, attiva carte bancomat intestate ai clienti e sottrae 30mila euro: denunciata dipendente banca

 
PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

 
LecceSul sito Anas
Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

 
MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

 

i più letti

Covid, giornata nera in Puglia: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147

Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare

Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Ghana: morto ex presidente Jerry Rawlings

Aveva 73 anni

Ghana: morto ex presidente Jerry Rawlings

(ANSA-AFP) - ACCRA, 12 NOV - L'ex presidente del Ghana Jerry Rawlings, che ha guidato il Paese per 20 anni, prima come capo di un regime militare e poi presidente eletto, è morto all'età di 73 anni, ha reso noto oggi il suo partito. "Annuncio la sospensione della nostra campagna politica (...) dopo la notizia della morte del fondatore del nostro partito ed ex presidente del Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings" ha scritto su Twitter John Mahama, candidato del National Democratic Congress (NDC ) nelle elezioni presidenziali di dicembre. EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa02833591 In handout photograph made available by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team on 20 July 2011, AU High Representative for Somalia, Jerry Rawlings walks with a woman carrying her malnourished baby , in Badbaado, a new camp established by the Transitional Federal Government for internally displaced people in the country's capital Mogadishu, who have been affected by the worsening drought in Somalia. Rawlings implored on 20 July for an urgent and significant response from the international community to the drought and now famine in the wider Horn of Africa region, which has been declared by the United Nations in two areas of southern Somalia. EPA/STUART PRICE / African Union-United Nations Information Support HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} (ANSA-AFP).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati