ROMA
L'arrivo del tifone Kompasu a Hong Kong

ROMA
Pakistan, in aumento casi febbre di Dengue

ROMA
Germania, trattative tra partiti per formare governo

ROMA
Moda: Pink Magnolia in passerella a Città del Messico

Angela Merkel accoglie il presidente Mattarella a Berlino

La collezione Pink Magnolia sfila alla Mexico Fashion Week

ROMA
Sergio Mattarella con il presidente tedesco Steinmeier

ROMA
Il nuovo cancelliere austriaco Alexander Schallenberg

ROMA
Malesia: più del 90% della popolazione è stata vaccinata

ROMA
Mottarone: iniziata operazione rimozione cabina precipitata

Una cisterna in fiamme in un impianto petrolifero in Libano

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROMA

L'arrivo del tifone Kompasu a Hong Kong

ROMA, 13 OTT - epa09521358 A couple brave the rain and wind brought by Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong, China, 13 October 2021. Typhoon Kompasu brought the city to a halt as classes and government services were suspended after the number eight storm signal was hoisted, disrupting traffic and public transport. EPA/JEROME FAVRE (ANSA).

