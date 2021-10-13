L'arrivo del tifone Kompasu a Hong Kong
ROMA, 13 OTT - epa09521358 A couple brave the rain and wind brought by Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong, China, 13 October 2021. Typhoon Kompasu brought the city to a halt as classes and government services were suspended after the number eight storm signal was hoisted, disrupting traffic and public transport. EPA/JEROME FAVRE (ANSA).
