Lunedì 11 Ottobre 2021 | 18:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Il nuovo cancelliere austriaco Alexander Schallenberg

Il nuovo cancelliere austriaco Alexander Schallenberg

 
ROMA
Malesia: più del 90% della popolazione è stata vaccinata

Malesia: più del 90% della popolazione è stata vaccinata

 
ROMA
Mottarone: iniziata operazione rimozione cabina precipitata

Mottarone: iniziata operazione rimozione cabina precipitata

 
Una cisterna in fiamme in un impianto petrolifero in Libano

Una cisterna in fiamme in un impianto petrolifero in Libano

 
Torino, studenti in corteo bruciano gigantografia di Draghi

Torino, studenti in corteo bruciano gigantografia di Draghi

 
Lily Rabe al London Film Festival per The Tender Bar

Lily Rabe al London Film Festival per The Tender Bar

 
ROMA
Il segretario Dem Letta alla Cgil dopo l'assalto neofascista

Il segretario Dem Letta alla Cgil dopo l'assalto neofascista

 
ROMA
Una donna vota in un seggio elettorale a Baghdad

Una donna vota in un seggio elettorale a Baghdad

 
ROMA
Manifestazione contro il Climate change a Bruxelles

Manifestazione contro il Climate change a Bruxelles

 
ROMA
Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

 
ROMA
Papa Francesco presiede la messa domenicale a San Pietro

Papa Francesco presiede la messa domenicale a San Pietro

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROMA

Malesia: più del 90% della popolazione è stata vaccinata

Malesia: più del 90% della popolazione è stata vaccinata

ROMA, 11 OTT - epaselect epa09518449 Members of a family play with soap bubbles outside the Malaysian Prime Minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 11 October 2021. According to Malaysia's COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), more than 90 percent of country's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa