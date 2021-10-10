Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

ROMA, 10 OTT - epaselect epa09516038 Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 October 2021. Amidst the growing tension between China and Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen assured that her administration will bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities against military pressure from mainland China. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO (ANSA).