Domenica 10 Ottobre 2021 | 15:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Papa Francesco presiede la messa domenicale a San Pietro

Papa Francesco presiede la messa domenicale a San Pietro

 
ROMA
Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

 
ROMA
Kylie Cantrall al BFI London Film Festival

Kylie Cantrall al BFI London Film Festival

 
ROMA
Visitatori al padiglione del Qatar all'Expo di Dubai

Visitatori al padiglione del Qatar all'Expo di Dubai

 
ROMA
Visitatori al padiglione del Qatar all'Expo di Dubai

Visitatori al padiglione del Qatar all'Expo di Dubai

 
ROMA
Lava dal vulcano Cumbre Vieja a La Palma, Canarie

Lava dal vulcano Cumbre Vieja a La Palma, Canarie

 
ROMA
Corteo contro le restrizioni anti-Covid a Ginevra

Corteo contro le restrizioni anti-Covid a Ginevra

 
La conferenza stampa di Lula da Silva sulla sua candidatura

La conferenza stampa di Lula da Silva sulla sua candidatura

 
Lino Tagliapietra, NY celebra carriera maestro vetraio

Lino Tagliapietra, NY celebra carriera maestro vetraio

 
Palestinese contro gli insediamenti israeliani a Nablus

Palestinese contro gli insediamenti israeliani a Nablus

 
Studenti universitari contro il Green pass a Napoli

Studenti universitari contro il Green pass a Napoli

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROMA

Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

Presidente Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen: 'Pechino non ci piegherà'

ROMA, 10 OTT - epaselect epa09516038 Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 October 2021. Amidst the growing tension between China and Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen assured that her administration will bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities against military pressure from mainland China. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa