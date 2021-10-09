Visitatori al padiglione del Qatar all'Expo di Dubai

ROMA, 09 OTT - epaselect epa09505155 People gather at Qatari pavilion at the EXPO site during EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 October 2021. Some 192 countries take part with their pavilions in the EXPO 2020 Dubai which is the first international Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region running between 01 October 2021 and 31 March 2022. EPA/ALI HAIDER ALI HAIDER/ (ANSA).