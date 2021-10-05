La collezione Primavera/Estate firmata Viard per Chanel

ROMA, 05 OTT - epaselect epa09506868 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2022 Ready to Wear collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 05 October 2021. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 27 September to 05 October. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON (ANSA).