Expo Dubai: visitatori al padiglione della Gran Bretagna

ROMA, 02 OTT - epa09501822 People visit the UK Pavilion during the second day of the EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 October 2021. 192 countries take part with their pavilions in the EXPO 2020 Dubai which is the first international Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region running between 01 October 2021 and 31 March 2022. EPA/ALI HAIDER (ANSA).