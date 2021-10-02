Il presidente della Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis

Expo Dubai: visitatori al padiglione della Gran Bretagna
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
02 Ottobre 2021
ROMA, 02 OTT - epa09501248 The President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, addresses the participants of the ceremony after receiving the Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis), at the town hall in Aachen, Germany, 02 October 2021. The International Charlemagne Prize of the German City of Aachen is awarded annually since 1950 to people who have contributed to the ideals upon which Europe has been founded. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su