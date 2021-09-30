La cerimonia di apertura di Expo 2020

ROMA, 30 SET - epa09497754 Dancers perform at the performance center at Al Wasl Plaza at the EXPO site during the official opening ceremony of EXPO 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 30 September 2021. 192 countries will take part by their pavilions in the EXPO 2020 Dubai which is the first international Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region running between 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. EPA/ALI HAIDER (ANSA).