Bambini giocano in un terreno di gioco di Caracas, Venezuela

ROMA, 29 SET - epa09495367 Children and young people play basketball to inaugurate a recently restored court, on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 September 2021 (issued 29 September 2021). It is five in the afternoon in Caracas. In the popular neighborhood of Las Palmas, which just two months ago became the scene of a pitched battle between policemen and 'thugs', the neighbors return home and, although they still have fear in their bodies, they are no longer imprisoned by violence. Perhaps the word 'court' is somewhat exaggerated. Around a hoop in the middle of the street, they strive to paint the lines of a very vertical field. It is an initiative of the neighbors, besieged until recently by the violence of the 'underworld', which turned them into prisoners in their own neighborhood. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez Miguel Gutierrez/ (ANSA).