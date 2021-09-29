Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021 | 18:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Salvini contestato da centri sociali e comitati per la casa

Salvini contestato da centri sociali e comitati per la casa

 
ROMA
Bambini giocano in un terreno di gioco di Caracas, Venezuela

Bambini giocano in un terreno di gioco di Caracas, Venezuela

 
Precipita da impalcatura, muore operaio a Roma

Precipita da impalcatura, muore operaio a Roma

 
Investito mentre lavora su autostrada A14, muore operaio

Investito mentre lavora su autostrada A14, muore operaio

 
Cerimonia a Parigi per il soldato francese ucciso in Mali

Cerimonia a Parigi per il soldato francese ucciso in Mali

 
ROMA
Idranti contro i manifestanti a Bangkok durante un corteo

Idranti contro i manifestanti a Bangkok durante un corteo

 
ROMA
La regina Maxima ad Amsterdam

La regina Maxima ad Amsterdam

 
ROMA
Londra, cartelli di avviso esaurimento benzina

Londra, cartelli di avviso esaurimento benzina

 
Magi e Cappato al presidio del comitato referendum Cannabis

Magi e Cappato al presidio del comitato referendum Cannabis

 
ROMA
Moda, Dior a Parigi

Moda, Dior a Parigi

 
ROMA
UE, Von der Leyen in Macedonia

UE, Von der Leyen in Macedonia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, la protesta dei commercianti contro le chiusure: bloccata la tangenziale

Bari, riaperta SS16 dopo protesta ambulanti contro le chiusure Ft

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROMA

Idranti contro i manifestanti a Bangkok durante un corteo

Idranti contro i manifestanti a Bangkok durante un corteo

ROMA, 29 SET - epa09495208 An anti-government protester flashes the three finger salute as they take cover while the police fire a water cannon during a street protest calling for the resignation of the Thai prime minister, near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 September 2021. Anti-government protesters took part in street rallies calling for the ouster of the Thai premier over the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK NARONG SANGNAK/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa