In preparazione il padiglione di Israele a EXPO 2020 Dubai

ROMA, 27 SET - epa09491345 An Emirati (L) talks to Menachem Gantz (R), the Spokesman and Communication Manager for the Israeli pavilion, during a media tour at the Israeli pavilion of the EXPO 2020 Dubai some days prior to the official opening in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 September 2021. The EXPO 2020 Dubai is supposed to open its doors to the visitors on 01 October 2021 after it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic from October 2020. EPA/ALI HAIDER (ANSA).