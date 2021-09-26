L'ex calciatore in inglese Rio Ferdinand

Marcel Jacobs durante un evento vicino Brescia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
26 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 26 SET - epa09487031 Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand and TV pundit reacts prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City in London, Britain, 25 September 2021. EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications Facundo Arrizabalaga/ (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su