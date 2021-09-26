Domenica 26 Settembre 2021 | 11:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Marcel Jacobs durante un evento vicino Brescia

Marcel Jacobs durante un evento vicino Brescia

 
ROMA
Un'autobomba esplosa a Mogadiscio

Un'autobomba esplosa a Mogadiscio

 
ROMA
Un drone in dotazione alla Royal Malaysia Police

Un drone in dotazione alla Royal Malaysia Police

 
ROMA
Virginia Raggi in bicicletta sul Lungotevere

Virginia Raggi in bicicletta sul Lungotevere

 
ROMA
Elezioni presidenziali a Taipei

Elezioni presidenziali a Taipei

 
ROMA
Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

 
ROMA
Protesta No green pass a Trieste

Protesta No green pass a Trieste

 
ROMA
Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

 
ROMA
L'ex calciatore in inglese Rio Ferdinand

L'ex calciatore in inglese Rio Ferdinand

 
ROMA
Detriti di veicoli bruciati in Plaza de Espana a Barcellona

Detriti di veicoli bruciati in Plaza de Espana a Barcellona

 
ROMA
Milano Moda Donna, collezione MSGM

Milano Moda Donna, collezione MSGM

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Polignano, torna la gara di tuffi Red Bull Cliff Diving: appuntamento il 26 settembre

Polignano, torna la gara di tuffi Red Bull Cliff Diving: appuntamento il 26 settembre

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROMA

Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

ROMA, 26 SET - epa09486555 The President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, participates in the "Peace with Legality" event together with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera (out of frame), in Turbaco, Colombia, 24 September 2021. Pinera affirmed on 24 September, upon arriving in Cartagena de Indias, that he will talk with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, about the next steps to be taken by the Pacific Alliance and the Forum for the Progress of South America (Prosur), founded in 2019 by both leaders. One of the main objectives of the Chilean president's visit to Colombia, which will last until Sunday, is to ratify his support for the peace process between the Government and the FARC, since his country participated as a companion in the negotiations in Havana and does part of the United Nations Multi-Donor Fund, to which it contributed $ 100,000 in 2019 and another $ 20,000 in 2020. EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Ricardo Maldonado/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa