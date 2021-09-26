Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

ROMA, 26 SET - epa09486555 The President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, participates in the "Peace with Legality" event together with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera (out of frame), in Turbaco, Colombia, 24 September 2021. Pinera affirmed on 24 September, upon arriving in Cartagena de Indias, that he will talk with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, about the next steps to be taken by the Pacific Alliance and the Forum for the Progress of South America (Prosur), founded in 2019 by both leaders. One of the main objectives of the Chilean president's visit to Colombia, which will last until Sunday, is to ratify his support for the peace process between the Government and the FARC, since his country participated as a companion in the negotiations in Havana and does part of the United Nations Multi-Donor Fund, to which it contributed $ 100,000 in 2019 and another $ 20,000 in 2020. EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Ricardo Maldonado/ (ANSA).