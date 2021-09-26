Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

ROMA, 26 SET - A view of the volcano erupting after two new vents appeared on its surface expelling lava, in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, late 24 September 2021 (issued 25 September 2021). Residents from the three most threaten areas of the island had to be evacuated after the volcano registered more explosive eruptions and two new vents opened up. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt in the Montana Rajada mountains in the municipality of El Paso on 19 September. The area had registered hundreds of small earthquakes along the week as magma pressed the subsoil on its way out, urging the regional authorities to evacuate locals before the eruption took place. (ANSA).