Domenica 26 Settembre 2021 | 11:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Marcel Jacobs durante un evento vicino Brescia

Marcel Jacobs durante un evento vicino Brescia

 
ROMA
Un'autobomba esplosa a Mogadiscio

Un'autobomba esplosa a Mogadiscio

 
ROMA
Un drone in dotazione alla Royal Malaysia Police

Un drone in dotazione alla Royal Malaysia Police

 
ROMA
Virginia Raggi in bicicletta sul Lungotevere

Virginia Raggi in bicicletta sul Lungotevere

 
ROMA
Elezioni presidenziali a Taipei

Elezioni presidenziali a Taipei

 
ROMA
Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

 
ROMA
Protesta No green pass a Trieste

Protesta No green pass a Trieste

 
ROMA
Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

Il presidente della Colombia, Ivan Duque

 
ROMA
L'ex calciatore in inglese Rio Ferdinand

L'ex calciatore in inglese Rio Ferdinand

 
ROMA
Detriti di veicoli bruciati in Plaza de Espana a Barcellona

Detriti di veicoli bruciati in Plaza de Espana a Barcellona

 
ROMA
Milano Moda Donna, collezione MSGM

Milano Moda Donna, collezione MSGM

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Polignano, torna la gara di tuffi Red Bull Cliff Diving: appuntamento il 26 settembre

Polignano, torna la gara di tuffi Red Bull Cliff Diving: appuntamento il 26 settembre

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROMA

Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

Un vulcano in eruzione nelle Isole Canarie

ROMA, 26 SET - A view of the volcano erupting after two new vents appeared on its surface expelling lava, in La Palma island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, late 24 September 2021 (issued 25 September 2021). Residents from the three most threaten areas of the island had to be evacuated after the volcano registered more explosive eruptions and two new vents opened up. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt in the Montana Rajada mountains in the municipality of El Paso on 19 September. The area had registered hundreds of small earthquakes along the week as magma pressed the subsoil on its way out, urging the regional authorities to evacuate locals before the eruption took place. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa