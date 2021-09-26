Detriti di veicoli bruciati in Plaza de Espana a Barcellona

ROMA, 26 SET - epa09487352 View of debris of burnt vehicles at Plaza de Espana square a morning after riots happened in Barcelona, Spain, 25 September 2021. Some 20 people were arrested, more than 40 people were injured and several damages occurred last night in Barcelona when several thousand revelers gathered in downtown Barcelona for an open-air drinking session. EPA/Marta Perez Marta Perez/ (ANSA).