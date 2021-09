Un'autobomba esplosa a Mogadiscio

ROMA, 26 SET - epa09487098 Security forces at the site of a suicide car bomb attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 September 2021. According to district police chief Mucawiye Ahmed Mudey, a suicide car bomb attack killed at least eight people in Mogadishu at a checkpoint near the presidential palace. Islamist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME SAID YUSUF WARSAME/ (ANSA).