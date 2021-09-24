L'attivista svedese Greta Thunberg al Fridays For Future

ROMA, 24 SET - epa09485062 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (R) attend the Fridays For Future global climate action day in Berlin, Germany, 24 September 2021. Climate activists of Fridays For Future call for socially fair and consistent measures to limit climate heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius ahead of German federal elections, that take place on 26 September 2021. The young activists are planning hundreds of protests and demonstrations worldwide during a 'climate strike' on 24 September 2021. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN (ANSA).