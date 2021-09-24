L'attore Stanley Tucci al SSIFF
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
24 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 24 SET - epa09485242 US actor Stanley Tucci poses at the 69th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) to present the TV series 'La Fortuna' out of competition at the Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, 24 September 2021. The festival runs from 17 to 25 September 2021. EPA/Javier Etxezarreta Javier Etxezarreta/ (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su