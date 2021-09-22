Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 18:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cina non finanzierà centrali elettriche a carbone all'estero

Cina non finanzierà centrali elettriche a carbone all'estero

 
ROMA
Alitalia: corteo lavoratori in aeroporto di Fiumicino

Alitalia: corteo lavoratori in aeroporto di Fiumicino

 
ROMA
A Genova vaccini a persone fragili e senza fissa dimora

A Genova vaccini a persone fragili e senza fissa dimora

 
ROMA
Boris Johnson in visita a Capitol Hill a Washington

Boris Johnson in visita a Capitol Hill a Washington

 
Protesta al Senato in aula su riforma processo penale

Protesta al Senato in aula su riforma processo penale

 
Thailandia riaperture ritardate, indietro nelle vaccinazioni

Thailandia riaperture ritardate, indietro nelle vaccinazioni

 
ROMA
Papa Francesco all'udienza generale

Papa Francesco all'udienza generale

 
Protesta contro le vaccinazioni obbligatorie COVID-19

Protesta contro le vaccinazioni obbligatorie COVID-19

 
ROMA
In Svizzera riparte la scuola ma ancora misure anti-covid

In Svizzera riparte la scuola ma ancora misure anti-covid

 
ROMA
L'attrice Loretta Goggi in 'Fino all'ultimo battito'

L'attrice Loretta Goggi in 'Fino all'ultimo battito'

 
ROMA
La manifestazione dei lavoratori Alitalia a Roma

La manifestazione dei lavoratori Alitalia a Roma

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

ROMA

Boris Johnson in visita a Capitol Hill a Washington

Boris Johnson in visita a Capitol Hill a Washington

ROMA, 22 SET - epa09481552 Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson (L) sits down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2-R) and other members of the US Senate during his visit on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 22 September 2021. Johnson visits Congressional leaders the day after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa