In Svizzera riparte la scuola ma ancora misure anti-covid

ROMA, 21 SET - epa09479268 Students take a lunch break outside the Learning Center the first day of university at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 21 September 2021. The Covid pass will be required from 20 September for students to attend classes. Many universities in Switzerland will introduce the Covid-19 certificate. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON (ANSA).