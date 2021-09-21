Studenti tailandesi in un hub vaccinale a Bangkok

ROMA, 21 SET - epa09478716 Thai students wait for a 30-minute observation period after receiving a dose of Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 12-18 with underlying illness before schools reopen, at Vajira hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 September 2021. Thailand rolled out a vaccination drive against COVID-19 coronavirus for students aged 12-18 year-old with Pfizer vaccine before school reopens aims to speed up to reach 70 per cent of its population vaccinated goal for safely opening the country under the living with COVID-19 strategy. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT RUNGROJ YONGRIT/ (ANSA).