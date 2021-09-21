Manila, commemorazione vittime legge marziale del 1972

ROMA, 21 SET - epa09478659 Human rights advocates bring floral wreaths to honor victims of Martial Law at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2021. The brief ceremony marked 49 years since the late president Ferdinand Marcos declared Martial Law on 21 September 1972. Marcos was eventually ousted from power by a 'People Power Revolution' in February 1986. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA ROLEX DELA PENA/ (ANSA).