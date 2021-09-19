Inaugurazione del Memoriale dell'Olocausto ad Amsterdam

Il corteo funebre per l'ex presidente algerino Bouteflika
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
19 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 19 SET - King Willem-Alexander prior to the unveiling of the Holocaust Memorial of Names in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 19 September 2021. This site contains the names, dates of birth and ages at death of more than 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust, including Jews, Sinti and Roma. EPA/ALBERT NIEBOER / POOL ALBERT NIEBOER / POOL/ (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su