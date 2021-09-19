Manifestazione antigovernativa a Bangkok

ROMA, 19 SET - Anti-government protesters flash the three finger salute at a car mob rally calling for the resignation of the prime minister in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 September 2021. The demonstration calling for the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister, blaming him for the government's failure in handling the COVID-19 crisis, was held in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the military coup against then-premier Thaksin Shinawatra on 19 September 2006. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL (ANSA).