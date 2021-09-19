Il presidente del Consiglio Europeo, Charles Michel

ROMA, 19 SET - The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, speaks during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico, 18 September 2021. Michel participated this 18 September in the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac). In an interview with Efe, Michel stressed that the purpose of the European Union (EU) is 'to strengthen ties with the region with which we have so much in common to face global challenges such as climate change or the digital revolution'. EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez Sashenka Gutierrez/ (ANSA).