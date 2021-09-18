Proteste a Tunisi contro il presidente Kais Saied

Il voto per le elezioni politiche in un seggio di Mosca
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
18 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 18 SET - epa09474832 Opponents of Tunisia's President Kais Saied shout slogans as they take part in a protest against what they call his coup on 25 July, in Tunis, Tunisia, 18 September 2021. Tunisian President Saied suspended the country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi on 25 July 2021. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su