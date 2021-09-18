Il voto per le elezioni politiche in un seggio di Mosca

ROMA, 18 SET - epa09474626 A man wearing a face mask to be protected against coronavirus infection votes in a polling station, located at Kazansky railway station in Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2021. Elections of deputies of the State Duma, governors, deputies of the regional and city runs from 17 September to 19 September. The main voting day will take place on 19 September, Voting in the State Duma takes place in one round according to a mixed system - 225 deputies must be elected from party lists and 225 deputies - from single-mandate constituencies. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV (ANSA).