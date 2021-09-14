Tamponi di massa a Xiamen nel sud della Cina

ROMA, 14 SET - epa09466974 Residents gather to be tested for Covid-19, in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, 14 September 2021. Residents of Fujian province's city Xiamen went into a lockdown following a recent outbreak. China's National Health Commission reported 92 Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 13 September, including 59 locally transmitted cases in southeastern Fujian province. The outbreak which was detected in Putian city, is spreading now in other cities of the province including Xiamen, a famous tourist destination and the city of almost 4 million of people. EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT (ANSA).