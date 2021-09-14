Una creazione dello stilista Roberto Verino a Madrid, Spagna

ROMA, 14 SET - epa09465253 A model presents a creation from the collection 'Urban Nomadism' by Spanish designer Roberto Verino during the opening show parade within the OFF program of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (MBFWM) in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2021. Spring-Summer 2022 collections will officially be presented at the MBFWMadrid starting from 16 to 19 September 2021. EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI (ANSA).